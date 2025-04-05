Three Things Rockets Need to Make Deep NBA Playoffs Run
Last night, the Houston Rockets clinched home-court advantage in the NBA Playoffs with a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
They have surpassed all expectations, currently holding the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a 51-27 record. In order to make a deep NBA Playoffs run, they will need to do these three things:
Remain Steady on Defense
Defense wins championships, and in the Rockets' case, it wins them most of their games.
The closest that their current roster has ever been to playing in a postseason environment together was against the Golden State Warriors in the In-Season Tournament. They won that game because of their electrifying defense.
Ime Udoka will have to run a zone defense with Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams on the court to deter teams from driving into the lane. This worked against the Utah Jazz two games ago.
Amen Thompson and Tari Eason will likely have to play in tandem plenty. The "Terror Twins" are a nightmare for any offense when a trap is needed, which is another must-do for the Rockets to force turnovers.
Rebound with Force
Rebounding is another big key for Houston in the upcoming Playoffs.
As of right now, the Rockets will face either the Minnesota Timberwolves or Los Angeles Clippers in the first round. Houston leads the league in rebounds a game with 48.8 a game this season, while the Timberwolves grab 44.2 and the Clippers collect 43.8. There's not a huge margin between the amount of rebounds Houston grabs compared to Minnesota and Los Angeles.
Adams and Sengun, as well as Jabari Smith Jr. and Thompson, will have to be near-unstoppable in crashing the glass. Second-chance points will be just as important if the Rockets want to make a deep Playoff run.
Move the Ball with Perfection
Ball movement is going to be important as well during the Playoffs.
Houston has been shooting well due to their passing and off-ball screening. In order to keep their shooting up, moving fluidly off of screens if going to be super important. Being able to get open shots is how the Rockets will succeed, and that starts with Jalen Green.
Typically when Green is hot, the rest of the team is hot too. He gets the team going on offense, especially with shooting. Fred VanVleet is going to have to make his shots as he is the voice of the offense, and ball movement starts with him.
Houston was able to beat Oklahoma City by 14 on Friday night, largely due to its better-than-expected ball movement.