Three Unanswered Questions for Houston Rockets' 2025-26 season
The Houston Rockets have put their chips all in on NBA championship over the next few seasons, exiting the rebuild phase in favor of entering the title picture. Part of the core is comprised of returning stars and key players like Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. Other parts are the opposite, as Kevin Durant, Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela will be among names suiting up for the team for the first time –– or second in the case of Capela.
Part of this roster turnover has led to reasonably questions being raised on the logistics of Houston's title hopes, as it's impossible to know everything about the team before they take the court. That being said, which three questions are at the forefront of the narrative for the 2025-2026 season?
1. Who starts at point guard?
Returning veteran Fred VanVleet was presumed to hold down the fort for the third consecutive season as the Rockets' starting point guard, but those plans were derailed following VanVleet's torn ACL during an offseason workout, likely sidelining him for the majority of the year.
Now, it seems as if the Rockets will deploy a point guard rotation by comittee, using Thompson, Reed Sheppard and Aaron Holiday. It's clear that those three will all play rotational minutes, but it's unclear who will get the starting nod at point guard.
How big of a role will Clint Capela play?
The Rockets brought back longtime starting center Clint Capela in the 2025 offseason, following his five-season stint with the Atlanta Hawks. Capela started 453 of his 455 games from 2017-2018 to 2023-2024, and started 41 of his 55 games last season. Now, he's set to take a smaller role, as Sengun will certainly start at the center spot, but just how scaled down will Capela's role be?
Veteran center Steven Adams played a crucial role in the double-big lineup in the 2025 Playoffs, and was re-signed to a three-year contract of his own over the offseason. However, Adams has eclipsed 60 games only once in the last five seasons, meaning him and Capela could be frequently rotated to keep fresh legs for both.
Is Kevin Durant still an elite first option?
Durant has averaged at least 25 points per game for every healthy season of his career, excluding his rookie campaign. Despite playing for a struggling Phoenix Suns' squad last season, he still averaged an elite 26.6 points per game on 64.2 percent true shooting –– an elite mark.
However, it's important to acknowledge no matter how timeless Durant's scoring may appear, he's entering his age 37 season. Not many championship-caliber first options have been older than Durant in the modern era, meaning the odds are stacked against him. Can Durant defy history?