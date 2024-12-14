Inside The Rockets

Thunder vs. Rockets: NBA Cup Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder. Here's everything you need to know.

Dec 1, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) brings the ball up the court during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are in Sin City as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup semifinal.

The two teams have already met twice this season, with the Thunder and Rockets both winning at home. Now, it's the rubber match between the two teams to determine which team will represent the Western Conference in Tuesday's NBA Cup final.

There's a lot on the line for the Rockets and Thunder as the teams that reach the championship will have each player receive bonuses.

This also serves as a chance for the Rockets to gain a game on the Thunder in the standings and prove themselves as one of the best teams in the league on a national stage.

Thunder vs. Rockets Information

Thunder vs. Rockets Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder

C Chet Holmgren (OUT - hip)

PG Nikola Topic (OUT - knee)

PF Jaylin Williams (OUT - hamstring)

PF Ousmane Dieng (OUT - finger)

SF Adam Flagler (OUT - hand)

SG Alex Ducas (OUT - back)

Houston Rockets

n/a

Thunder vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • PG Cason Wallace
  • SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  • SF Luguentz Dort
  • PF Jalen Williams
  • C Isaiah Hartenstein

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

