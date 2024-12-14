Thunder vs. Rockets: NBA Cup Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are in Sin City as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup semifinal.
The two teams have already met twice this season, with the Thunder and Rockets both winning at home. Now, it's the rubber match between the two teams to determine which team will represent the Western Conference in Tuesday's NBA Cup final.
There's a lot on the line for the Rockets and Thunder as the teams that reach the championship will have each player receive bonuses.
This also serves as a chance for the Rockets to gain a game on the Thunder in the standings and prove themselves as one of the best teams in the league on a national stage.
Thunder vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Saturday, December 14
- Time: 7:30 p.m. CT
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Thunder vs. Rockets Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
C Chet Holmgren (OUT - hip)
PG Nikola Topic (OUT - knee)
PF Jaylin Williams (OUT - hamstring)
PF Ousmane Dieng (OUT - finger)
SF Adam Flagler (OUT - hand)
SG Alex Ducas (OUT - back)
Houston Rockets
n/a
Thunder vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Oklahoma City Thunder
- PG Cason Wallace
- SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- SF Luguentz Dort
- PF Jalen Williams
- C Isaiah Hartenstein
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
