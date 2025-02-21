Timberwolves vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets begin their second half as they host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Wolves have walked away with wins in the last two meetings, but the Rockets are trying to even the season series with a victory tonight at home.
A win tonight would get the Rockets back on track and keep them at pace with the top teams in the Western Conference.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.
Timberwolves vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Friday, Feb. 21
- Time: 8:30 p.m. CT
- Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
- TV: ESPN, ESPN+
Timberwolves vs. Rockets Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- PF Jabari Smith Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - broken hand)
- PG Fred VanVleet (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
Minnesota Timberwolves
- SG Donte DiVincenzo (OUT - toe)
- PF Julius Randle (OUT - groin)
- PG Mike Conley (QUESTIONABLE - finger)
- C Rudy Gobert (QUESTIONABLE - back)
Timberwolves vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Minnesota Timberwolves
- PG Nickeil Alexander-Walker
- SG Anthony Edwards
- SF Jaden McDaniels
- PF Jaylen Clark
- C Naz Reid
Houston Rockets
- PG Amen Thompson
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Tari Eason
- C Alperen Sengun
