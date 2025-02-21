Inside The Rockets

Timberwolves vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves. Here is everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) compete for a rebound during the first quarter at Target Center.
Feb 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) compete for a rebound during the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets begin their second half as they host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Wolves have walked away with wins in the last two meetings, but the Rockets are trying to even the season series with a victory tonight at home.

A win tonight would get the Rockets back on track and keep them at pace with the top teams in the Western Conference.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Information

  • Date: Friday, Feb. 21
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. CT
  • Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
  • TV: ESPN, ESPN+
  • Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • PF Jabari Smith Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - broken hand)
  • PG Fred VanVleet (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Minnesota Timberwolves

  • SG Donte DiVincenzo (OUT - toe)
  • PF Julius Randle (OUT - groin)
  • PG Mike Conley (QUESTIONABLE - finger)
  • C Rudy Gobert (QUESTIONABLE - back)

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

  • PG Nickeil Alexander-Walker
  • SG Anthony Edwards
  • SF Jaden McDaniels
  • PF Jaylen Clark
  • C Naz Reid

Houston Rockets

  • PG Amen Thompson
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Tari Eason
  • C Alperen Sengun

