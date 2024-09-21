Top NBA Draft Prospect Compared to Rockets' Forward
As the 2024-25 college basketball season approaches, insiders and reporters are showing up to practices to watch some of the top talent in the country. One prospect for the 2025 NBA Draft has been making noise, and that's Rutgers freshman Ace Bailey.
Bailey, the No. 2 overall player in the 2024 ESPN 100, is set to start what should be a one-and-done season with the Scarlett Knights. After recent practices, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein had some high praise for the 6-foot-10 forward, comparing him to Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr.
Smith is similar to Bailey in frame, being 6-foot-11. In his lone season at Auburn, he averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks en route to being named the 2021-22 SEC Rookie of the Year, and a Consensus All-American.
While Smith hasn't been an All-Star through his first two seasons in the NBA, he's shown great improvement from 2023 to 2024. His scoring and rebounding jumped by 0.9 per game each, while he shot 4.6% better from the field and 5.6% better from deep.
Bailey is projected to be at least a top-10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He's gained so much hype for his frame and athleticism, but also his skills on both sides of the floor. The forward out of McEachern High School (Georgia) can create from anywhere on the floor, having a smooth jumper with a knack for getting to the rim in an explosive manner. In practices, Rothstein noted that Bailey was able to "initiate offense."
The other side of the ball is where Bailey has shown the most in prowess. Bailey can seemingly guard one through five, due to his quickness, strength, and acceleration. His length also helps, having a great wingspan. This has also drawn comparisons to Jayson Tatum and Brandon Miller.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.