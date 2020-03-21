The NBA's coronavirus suspension is likely to last into June, leaving arenas throughout the United States empty as people avoid crowds and large-scale gathering. The vacant arenas are now stocked with supplies and food traditionally used for games, but with an extended break ahead, the Rockets decided to put their extra food to good use.

The Rockets announced they donated over 600 pounds of produce to Second Servings Houston on Friday as they cleaned out kitchen at the Toyota Center.

"Yesterday the Houston Rockets, [Toyota Center] and Levy Restaurants donated over 600 pounds of produce that would have been wasted due to the suspension of events at the arena to Second Servings Houston," the Rockets wrote in an Instagram post. "Second Servings delivers unsold food safely to approved charitable meal sites to serve those in need.‬"

Second Servings Houston is the city's lone prepared and perishable food rescue organization, per its website. Founded in 2014, the organization specializes in food delivery to soup kitchens, shelters and low-income households. Second Servings Houston aims to alleviate the impact of hunger in Harris County, where "1 in 5 people [are] facing food insecurity," per the organization.

The Rockets were slated to have nine more regular-season home games before the league's suspension, and Houston was likely to play numerous playoff games at the Toyota Center. Houston currently sits No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24.

No return date has been set for the NBA, and if games do return, they could be held both without fans and at alternative sites such as colleges and team practice facilities.