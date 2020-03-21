InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Rockets Donate Over 600 Pounds of Produce to Houston Food Bank

Michael Shapiro

The NBA's coronavirus suspension is likely to last into June, leaving arenas throughout the United States empty as people avoid crowds and large-scale gathering. The vacant arenas are now stocked with supplies and food traditionally used for games, but with an extended break ahead, the Rockets decided to put their extra food to good use.

The Rockets announced they donated over 600 pounds of produce to Second Servings Houston on Friday as they cleaned out kitchen at the Toyota Center. 

"Yesterday the Houston Rockets, [Toyota Center] and Levy Restaurants donated over 600 pounds of produce that would have been wasted due to the suspension of events at the arena to Second Servings Houston," the Rockets wrote in an Instagram post. "Second Servings delivers unsold food safely to approved charitable meal sites to serve those in need.‬"

Second Servings Houston is the city's lone prepared and perishable food rescue organization, per its website. Founded in 2014, the organization specializes in food delivery to soup kitchens, shelters and low-income households. Second Servings Houston aims to alleviate the impact of hunger in Harris County, where "1 in 5 people [are] facing food insecurity," per the organization. 

The Rockets were slated to have nine more regular-season home games before the league's suspension, and Houston was likely to play numerous playoff games at the Toyota Center. Houston currently sits No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. 

No return date has been set for the NBA, and if games do return, they could be held both without fans and at alternative sites such as colleges and team practice facilities. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ESPN Airs 2007 All-American Game Featuring Harden, Gordon

Eric Gordon scored 13 points while James Harden scored eight in the 30th edition of the McDonald's All-American Game.

Michael Shapiro

Top Rockets Games to Stream During Coronavirus Suspension

NBA League Pass is available to fans for free through April 22 due to the coronavirus suspension.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Closes Team Facilities Due to Coronavirus

The NBA has also issued a ban on travel outside of North America due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Michael Shapiro

NBA Considering Charity Game Amid Coronavirus Suspension

NBA commissioner Adam Silver: "People are stuck at home, and I think they need a diversion. They need to be entertained."

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Could Use Best-of-Five Format in Playoffs

The NBA is also considering a condensed end to the regular season after the coronavirus suspension.

Michael Shapiro

NBA Eyes June Return After Ex-Surgeon General Call

Former United States surgeon general Vivek Murthy spoke with the NBA's Board of Governors on a conference call on Tuesday

Michael Shapiro

Harden, Westbrook Provide Coronavirus Safety Tips

James Harden tweeted a PSA urging people to "wash your hands frequently regularly and thoroughly," during the coronavirus outbreak.

Michael Shapiro

Austin Rivers: Westbrook is 'Best Teammate' I've Had

Rivers answered a slate of questions via Instagram Live on Monday as the NBA is suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Michael Shapiro

Can the Pick-And-Roll Return James Harden to MVP Form?

Harden's scoring average dropped under 30 points per game from Jan. 1 to March 10 as the 2017-18 MVP shot just 40% from the field.

Michael Shapiro

NBA Coronavirus Suspension Could Last Until Late June

The NBA is "scouting potential arena dates," through August, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Michael Shapiro