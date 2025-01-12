Inside The Rockets

Trade Deadline Could Be Too Early For Rockets Blockbuster

The Houston Rockets are a team to watch at the NBA Trade Deadline, but that doesn't necessarily mean a trade will happen.

Jan 3, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are less than a month away from the NBA Trade Deadline, and moves could very well be made for the team in second place in the Western Conference standings.

However, ESPN writer Michael Wright believes that the Rockets may hold back on making a big trade.

"The Rockets could use a go-to wing scorer capable of fitting into coach Ime Udoka's defense-first philosophy, but general manager Rafael Stone doesn't appear to be interested in disrupting the club's young core (at least for now). Houston seems ready to take the next step in its ascension. But the summer might be the best time to do something major (De'Aaron Fox?) for a team that possesses plenty of young prospects and draft assets to pull off big moves. A move for Jimmy Butler feels unlikely," Wright writes.

The Rockets have built this team over the course of the past few years, and it has led them to the upper echelon in the Western Conference. As a core, they deserve to go through at least one postseason run together to see how far they can go. As far as we know, they could make a trip all the way to the NBA Finals, which means a trade may not be necessary.

They should use this season to figure out what doesn't work before making the changes during the offseason.

