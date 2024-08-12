Trade Idea: Rockets Legend Does the Unthinkable
James Harden vs. Stephen Curry became a rather consistent postseason matchup throughout the 2010s.
The Warriors' trio of Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson was quite challenging to defeat, and they became even more unbeatable when they added Kevin Durant. Curry's Warriors advanced past Harden's Houston Rockets to eventually win titles in 2015 and 2018, while also advancing past Houston in the 2016 and 2019 playoffs.
The Rockets even changed co-stars, hoping to give them a better shot of actually getting past the Dubs.
To many Rockets fans, Harden would've won a championship, if not for Curry and the Dubs.
Well, as the old saying goes, if you can't beat them, join them.
The latest trade proposal by Michael Saenz of Sir Charles in Charge has Harden doing just that.
"Another big name who could be on the Golden State Warriors trade radar is James Harden, especially if the LA Clippers get off to a slow start to the season. Harden is essentially on a one-year deal considering he has a player option for the 2025-26 NBA season. If the Clippers struggle out of the gate and aren't likely to factor into the Western Conference playoff picture, it would make sense for LA to explore their options at that point. If the Clippers are open to it, the Warriors could look at a potential rental deal for Harden.
Even though it could be a difficult pairing on paper, you can't tell me you wouldn't be at the very least a bit intrigued by a Curry-Harden backcourt. If Harden was able to make it work with Chris Paul, Curry could be a lethal running mate for him at this point in his career - and vice-versa.
There could be a point this season when the Warriors are looking for any type of upgrade in an attempt to salvage the Curry window. It may not be ideal, but the Warriors shouldn't completely shut down the idea of trading for Harden."
Seeing Harden in a Warriors jersey would take some getting used to, especially for Rockets fans. The franchise legend would instantly become the best playmaker that Curry has ever played alongside.
Ditto for Buddy Hield.
It would be interesting to see how the ball dominant Harden could play alongside Draymond Green, who has operated as the Dubs' facilitator for the last decade.
If such a deal were to happen it would give Harden his best shot at winning a title at this stage of his career.
It would just be a tad bit painful for Rockets fans.
