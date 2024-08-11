Trade Idea: Rockets Make Perplexing Deal With Archnemesis
The Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors aren't exactly the best of friends.
Just ask their respective fanbases.
The Dubs eliminated the Rockets from postseason contention in four of five seasons between 2014 and 2019, with the most heartbreaking defeat taking place in the 2018 Western Conference Finals.
The two teams had a public sparring just last season, as both squads eyed the final spot in the play-in tournament. Which makes the trade idea by Peter O'Keefe of Blue Man Hoop even more perplexing.
Let's take a look at the framework.
Rockets get: Kevon Looney
Warriors get: Jock Landale
O'Keefe's reasoning is below:
"With Alperun Sengun eating up most of the center minutes and Steven Adams set to return from injury, it's difficult to envisage Jock Landale getting too much playing time with the Houston Rockets next season.
Landale and Kevon Looney make the exact salary next season, with the former also on non-guaranteed $8 million deals for the following two years.
After impressive recent performances at the Olympics, perhaps it's a good time for a rival team to buy low on Landale.
The shooting hasn't necessarily translated to the NBA level at this stage, but Landale does have two professional seasons shooting in excess of 38% from beyond the arc prior to joining the San Antonio Spurs in 2021-22.
Would it be an exciting addition by any means? Not really. Yet if the Warriors think Looney can't get back to being a consistent rotation player, maybe they're better off taking a chance on seeing if Landale's Olympic form can continue through to the NBA stage next season."
This is a bit of a nonsensical idea, as Kevon Looney would figure to occupy the same role as Steven Adams. Furthermore, Looney is slated to become a free agent at the end of this upcoming season, presenting no long-term trade value, whereas Landale has an extremely valuable contract, with three non-guaranteed years remaining on his deal.
Based on that contract and the way he played in the 2024 Olympics, the Rockets would be aiming to fetch a better player than Looney, if they shipped Landale off.
