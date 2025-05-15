Trade Idea Sends Giannis Antetokounmpo to Rockets
The Houston Rockets could end up making a massive move at some point this offseason to establish their status as a true playoff contender.
Bleacher Report writer Jonathan Wasserman suggested a trade that would send Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and shooting guard Pat Connaughton to the Rockets for the No. 10 pick in this year's draft, Alperen Şengün, Reed Sheppard, Cam Whitmore, Jock Landale, a 2027 first-round pick (via PHO) and a 2028 first-round pick.
It's a lot to give up for Antetokounmpo, but he is one of the best players in the league, so any price for his services won't be cheap.
The Bucks could be in position to trade Antetokounmpo after Damian Lillard tore his Achilles in the middle of their playoff run, which ended in another first-round exit for the team.
Milwaukee is running out of assets and time to improve the roster, which may lead to a rebuild. Trading Antetokounmpo would be the best way to hit the reset button and start from scratch, and the Rockets would be an easy team to partner up with for such a move.
In the hypothetical deal, the Rockets would send three first-round picks and last year's No. 3 overall selection in Sheppard, so that's four first-round picks to work with. In addition, the Bucks would get Sengun, who was arguably the best player for Houston during the season.
This is a move that would get the Bucks on the right track in their rebuild while getting the Rockets one step closer to title contention.