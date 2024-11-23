Trail Blazers vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers are running it back for their second game in as many nights at the Toyota Center.
Last night, the two teams faced off in an Emirates NBA Cup match, but the standard floor has been rolled out for tonight's continuation of the regular season.
The Blazers and Rockets are two young teams, but the latter has sprinkled in the right veterans to get them over the hump, and they appear to be inching closer to the Western Conference playoff picture.
The Rockets will look to stay hot at home while the Blazers look to pull off an upset against Houston.
Here's a look at what you need to know:
Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Saturday, November 23
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Injury Report
Portland Trail Blazers
- PG Scoot Henderson (QUESTIONABLE - thigh)
- SG Anfernee Simons (QUESTIONABLE - illness)
- SF Matisse Thybulle (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
- C Deandre Ayton (QUESTIONABLE - finger)
Houston Rockets
n/a
Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Portland Trail Blazers
- PG Scoot Henderson
- SG Shaedon Sharpe
- SF Toumani Camara
- PF Jerami Grant
- C Donovan Clingan
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.