Trail Blazers vs. Rockets: NBA Cup Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in the Emirates NBA Cup. Here's everything you need to know.

Apr 12, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Dalano Banton (5) drives to the basket during the second half against Houston Rockets center Jock Landale (2) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are back in action tonight as they host the Portland Trail Blazers for both nights of a back-to-back between the two teams.

Tonight's game holds a little more weight as it counts towards the Emirates NBA Cup. In West Group A, both the Rockets and Blazers won their opening game, giving them the top two spots in the group. The winner of the game tonight will take over sole possession of first place.

In the overall standings, the Rockets have a little more of a cushion, coming into the game with an 11-5 record while the Blazers are 6-9. However, upsets have happened before, and with the tournament backdrop for the game, anything can happen.

Here's a look at what you need to know:

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Information

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Injury Report

Portland Trail Blazers

  • PG Scoot Henderson (QUESTIONABLE - thigh)
  • SG Anfernee Simons (QUESTIONABLE - illness)
  • SF Matisse Thybulle (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
  • C Deandre Ayton (QUESTIONABLE - finger)

Houston Rockets

n/a

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Portland Trail Blazers

  • PG Scoot Henderson
  • SG Shaedon Sharpe
  • SF Toumani Camara
  • PF Jerami Grant
  • C Donovan Clingan

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

