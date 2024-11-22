Trail Blazers vs. Rockets: NBA Cup Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are back in action tonight as they host the Portland Trail Blazers for both nights of a back-to-back between the two teams.
Tonight's game holds a little more weight as it counts towards the Emirates NBA Cup. In West Group A, both the Rockets and Blazers won their opening game, giving them the top two spots in the group. The winner of the game tonight will take over sole possession of first place.
In the overall standings, the Rockets have a little more of a cushion, coming into the game with an 11-5 record while the Blazers are 6-9. However, upsets have happened before, and with the tournament backdrop for the game, anything can happen.
Here's a look at what you need to know:
Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Friday, November 22
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Injury Report
Portland Trail Blazers
- PG Scoot Henderson (QUESTIONABLE - thigh)
- SG Anfernee Simons (QUESTIONABLE - illness)
- SF Matisse Thybulle (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
- C Deandre Ayton (QUESTIONABLE - finger)
Houston Rockets
n/a
Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Portland Trail Blazers
- PG Scoot Henderson
- SG Shaedon Sharpe
- SF Toumani Camara
- PF Jerami Grant
- C Donovan Clingan
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.