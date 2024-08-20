Two Point Guards the Rockets Could Target in a Trade This Season
The Houston Rockets are entering the 2024-25 NBA season with a relatively similar roster to the one they ended with last season. Outside of drafting Reed Sheppard, the only other move Houston made was trading for forward A.J. Griffin, a player who will receive minimal time given the depth of this team.
Entering the new season, the Rockets, while still young and developing into a playoff contender, will have some holes to fix. The most notable problem is in the playmaking department. Houston has an All-Star point guard in Fred VanVleet, but will rely on rookie Reed Sheppard to run the backup position.
It will be a big ask of the No. 3 overall pick considering the Rockets have playoff expectations. Sheppard played most of his minutes on the wing with Kentucky, both on offense and defense. If that's where he's most effective, then Houston should look to acquire more playmaking to move Sheppard to the shooting guard spot.
Dennis Schroder
Schroder, now a member of the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets, was a Rocket for a brief period, and has recently proven he can still be effective in any role. The German point guard averaged 14.6 points and 6.0 assists in 29 games with the Nets last season, and most recently averaged 17.2 points and 7.5 assists in the 2024 Paris Olympics for Germany en route to the Bronze Medal Game.
The 30-year-old can play make and even score a bit when needed, making him a great backup point guard. Plus, he can mentor Sheppard and the young bench in Houston, which would further their development.
Malcolm Brogdon
Brogdon was recently traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Washington Wizards, two rebuilding teams that could go without his $22.5 million salary this season. The 31-year-old averaged 15.7 points and 5.5 in Portland, and although he's a useful veteran, the Wizards are headed in a different, and could go without him.
For the Rockets, they would acquire a solid scorer and a decent playmaker, and would once again have a veteran to mentor the young bench. Brogdon's value is also at its lowest, as he's been traded two times in two years, both to tanking teams. Houston could certainly underpay for his services.
