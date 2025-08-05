Two Rockets' Extensions Earn A Grades from ESPN
The praise for the Houston Rockets' illustrious offseason this summer continues to roll in as ESPN's latest NBA Free Agency Reactions and grade for the biggest signings was released by Kevin Pelton this past weekend. Rafael Stone and his staff once again received applause for their slew of offseason moves.
Pelton's article was filled with grades on almost every extension to date for every respective NBA team, dating back to June 14, when the Rockets extended Steven Adams on a three-year, $39 million contract.
However, for this article, we are only going to focus on two extensions that the Houston Rockets made this summer, which are also the only two moves that Pelton graded a A's compared to the other deals made.
VanVleet's $50 Million Deal
Beginning with the Rockets' move to restructure and extend Fred VanVleet on June 25. GM Rafael Stone and his front office managed to replace the $44.9 million team option for the 31-year-old guard, turning it into a two-year, $50 million contract.
Pelton graded this move by the Rockets an A, noting that only the Brooklyn Nets could have really made the only logistical offer for the veteran guard.
"It's certainly true that VanVleet would have had a tough time beating this offer on the open market. Only the Brooklyn Nets could even legally do so using cap space," said the Pelton. "It's possible VanVleet could make up the difference now that he holds a player option for 2026-27. For the time being, getting VanVleet around $20 million less than his option sets Houston up to have access to its non-taxpayer midlevel exception."
Considering that the Nets were essentially the only other option for VanVleet and his representation to ponder, it seemed like a no-brainer when VanVleet inked his extension, even if it was to take on less money. Because of this move, it allowed the Rockets to find free agents and also set up extensions for their young core.
Having spent two seasons with the Rockets already, VanVleet has become an integral part of the kind of team head coach Ime Udoka is trying to build in Houston. Coming off a year where he averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals, the veteran guard will look to help steer the Rockets to another playoff run.
The Rockets guard will also be taking over as the President of the National Basketball Players Association, beginning a four-year term as the NBPA leader.
Finney-Smith Signs Four-Year Deal
The second A grade that the Houston Rockets received from Pelton was on their four-year deal with free agent wing Dorian Finney-Smith, who agreed to terms with the team on a $53 million contract.
Following brief stints with both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers during the 2024-25 season, the 32-year-old wing decided to head to Houston to begin his tenth year in the league in hopes of helping the Rockets secure an NBA title in the process.
"Finney-Smith helps Houston fill the void left by trading defensive stopper Dillon Brooks to thePhoenix Suns in the Durant deal," said Pelton. "Adding Finney-Smith gives the Rockets a rock-solid top seven...Rockets are ideally suited to handle any time Durant will likely miss during the regular season and still rack up wins."
Finney-Smith providing defense and depth will be his two biggest contributions to the Houston squad this season. The team will also look for the 32-year-old vet to also help them behind the arc as he was 41% from the three-point line last season.
As the Rockets look ahead to the start of the regular season this October, they will come in as one of the more highly touted teams in the league after their array of solid moves this offseason, thanks to general manager Rafael Stone.