Two Underrated Houston Rockets Players Heading Into 2024-25 NBA Season
Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka is going to be working overtime to sort the team's rotation for the 2024-25 NBA season. He hasn't been dealt the easiest hand, as general manager Rafael Stone has compiled a strong young core combined with veteran players Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks.
The two aforementioned veterans along with Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun are locked in the starting lineup. The two younger players are in the final year of their rookie contracts and are looking for new deals ahead of next season -- which will see them enter restricted free agency if not. With playoff aspirations, the Rockets are going to start the veterans, too.
The fifth starting spot, more than likely, will go to Jabari Smith Jr., who can star in his role adding floor-spacing and shot-making to the offense and a stout defensive presence.
Easy enough, right? Not quite. The rest of the young core, outside of Green and Sengun, needs to get playing time to ensure quality reps as they continue to develop. Adding Reed Sheppard to the backcourt with Amen Thompson and Aaron Holiday off the bench poses one issue. Cam Whitmore, Tari Eason, AJ Griffin and Jae'Sean Tate all deserve some burn, too.
With the amount of depth the Rockets have, there are two underrated players who could swing the Rockets' season, one of which is second-year pro Amen Thompson. With the Rockets adding Sheppard in the draft, Thompson can truly be unlocked next season.
As more of a positionless player, the wing can now play a secondary playmaker role off the bench. His offensive impact can come in a screen-and-roll action or even providing vertical spacing in the dunker spot. Defensively, Thompson elevates the team, which embodied more of a defensive identity a season ago.
Thompson's improvement could raise the team's ceiling in a big way. The same goes for newly-acquired AJ Griffin. The Rockets traded for the former first-round selection ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft.
The Rockets struggled in terms of floor-spacing and 3-point shooting efficiency a season ago. Griffin had a down second season in the NBA, with his efficiency falling to 25 percent beyond the arc. He shot 39 percent on improved volume during his rookie season, though.
Griffin, with a change of scenery, could be due for a bounce-back season. His floor-spacing will be needed and he's good enough on the defensive end that he deserves true rotational minutes. If he can find a way to spark the offense with his floor-spacing, his defense is enough to get him on the court and the offense would be much improved with his addition.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.