Inside The Rockets

Two-Way Rockets Shining in G League

The Houston Rockets have a few players making noise in the G League.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 7, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) dribbles against Houston Rockets guard Nate Williams (19) during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) dribbles against Houston Rockets guard Nate Williams (19) during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are getting ready to play the Los Angeles Clippers in Tinseltown, but a few players have been assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in order to get some added reps in.

The Vipers grabbed a 139-105 win against the Texas Legends on Saturday night, and the team was led by two-way player Nate Williams, who scored a career-high 31 points on 10 of 15 shooting.

Here's a look at some highlights:

Williams was accompanied by fellow two-way player N'Faly Dante, who had his best game as a professional to date. The former Oregon center scored 14 points while grabbing 11 rebounds and notching seven blocks.

While Williams and Dante are unlikely to see the floor for the NBA club anytime soon, it's nice to see that the pair of prospects are making the most of their opportunity in the G League.

Rockets second-year pro Cam Whitmore is also making a splash, scoring 20 points for the Vipers in the win. Whitmore made just 2 of 10 shots from beyond the 3-point line, but other than that, he seemed to have a pretty efficient night.

The Vipers will return to the court on Tuesday as they take on the Austin Spurs at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT from Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News