Two-Way Rockets Shining in G League
The Houston Rockets are getting ready to play the Los Angeles Clippers in Tinseltown, but a few players have been assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in order to get some added reps in.
The Vipers grabbed a 139-105 win against the Texas Legends on Saturday night, and the team was led by two-way player Nate Williams, who scored a career-high 31 points on 10 of 15 shooting.
Here's a look at some highlights:
Williams was accompanied by fellow two-way player N'Faly Dante, who had his best game as a professional to date. The former Oregon center scored 14 points while grabbing 11 rebounds and notching seven blocks.
While Williams and Dante are unlikely to see the floor for the NBA club anytime soon, it's nice to see that the pair of prospects are making the most of their opportunity in the G League.
Rockets second-year pro Cam Whitmore is also making a splash, scoring 20 points for the Vipers in the win. Whitmore made just 2 of 10 shots from beyond the 3-point line, but other than that, he seemed to have a pretty efficient night.
The Vipers will return to the court on Tuesday as they take on the Austin Spurs at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT from Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas.
