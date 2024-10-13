Inside The Rockets

'Uncle' Jeff Green Plays Pivotal Role for Rockets

The Houston Rockets have a need for veteran Jeff Green.

Sep 30, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jeff Green (32) during Houston Rockets media day.
Sep 30, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jeff Green (32) during Houston Rockets media day. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Houston Rockets big man Jeff Green may not play as much this season as he did last year, but his role on the team remains an important one.

Entering his 17th season after being drafted with the No. 5 overall pick by the Seattle SuperSonics in 2007 NBA Draft, Green is one of the league's most experienced players.

He certainly is the oldest member of the Rockets at age 38, earning him the "Uncle Jeff" monker. He has seen more NBA action than anyone, and he also has a championship ring that he earned in 2023 with the Denver Nuggets. Given his experience, he can provide knowledge on what the younger members of the team should expect in the upcoming season.

Last season, Green played 78 games for the Rockets, averaging 6.5 points per game for the team. However, he isn't expected to have as large of a role this season with rookie Reed Sheppard entering the second unit and third-year pro Tari Eason returning from injury. The Rockets also have Steven Adams, who is expected to be the backup center for the team.

While he won't see as many minutes as he did last year, Green will be an important mentor for the Rockets as they look to try and get better from where they were a year ago.

