Vegas Play Has Many Thinking Rockets Nabbed 'Best Player in Draft Class'
The 2024 NBA Draft class had been dubbed one of the worst classes we've seen in recent memory. All year we'd heard that the class lacked a generational talent, who possessed the ability to alter a franchise.
The Houston Rockets nabbed Reed Sheppard with the third overall pick, opting for the sharpshooting guard from Kentucky. But although Sheppard fell to number three in his class, ESPN's Kevin Pelton suggests the Rockets may have walked away with the best player in the draft, based on the early Summer League displays.
Pelton stated the following:
"Sheppard, the No. 3 pick, topped my stats-based projections for this year's draft and showed exactly why during his first two games. After scoring 23 points against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Sheppard followed that performance up with 22 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds and 5 steals on Sunday.
Sheppard's ability to get where he wants with the ball and create separation with a hard crossover has stood out.
We already knew Sheppard was a powerful shooter.
Defensively, Sheppard's active hands constantly generate deflections. Sheppard had three blocks Friday and racked up a pair of pick-six steals Sunday.
If Sheppard's play in Vegas so far is any indication, he'll force his way into regular playing time as a rookie."
The article was published prior to the Rockets' match against the Detroit Pistons on Monday, in which the Rockets were defeated rather handily, to the tune of an 87-73 beatdown.
Sheppard has averaged 20 points, 4.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds, three steals, 1.3 blocks, 49 percent from the field, 38.5 percent from deep, and 77.8 percent from the free throw line through the Rockets' first three games in Las Vegas.
Pelton made a rather fascinating observation- Sheppard has already scored 20 points in two of his first three games as a pro, in comparison to seven 20-point performances through 33 games at the University of Kentucky.
The Rockets take the court again on Thursday, July 18th, facing off against the Minnesota Timberwolves, giving Sheppard his first opportunity to face off against Rob Dillingham, his former Kentucky teammate.
The game will air on ESPN at 10:00 PM Central.
