'Versatile' Alperen Sengun Helping Rockets
Houston Rockets All-Star center Alperen Sengun has been enjoying the best season of his career.
Not only did Sengun make his first All-Star team, but the Rockets are a winning team for the first time in his career.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes that the Rockets should be thankful for Sengun's versatility, crediting it as a reason why Houston has improved.
"Alperen Şengün made his first All-Star appearance in February," Pincus writes. "Because of his scoring, rebounding and play-making abilities, the Rockets' young center is often referred to as "Jokić-lite."
"Şengün doesn't have the same outside range on his jumper as Jokic, but he's helped the Rockets compete at a high level throughout the year. Although they've stumbled as of late, they've taken a significant step forward after years in the lottery.
"Şengün is the skilled center of Houston's attack. He'll start a lucrative extension next season as a reward."
As the Rockets embark on the remainder of the regular season and playoffs, Sengun and his versatility will come into play many times. If he is able to continue playing at the same level he has both on offense as a passer and scorer, the Rockets won't be an easy team to beat when the games begin to count.
Sengun and the Rockets face off against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. CT.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.