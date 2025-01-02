Views from the Game: Houston Rockets Defeat Dallas Mavericks
The Houston Rockets hosted the Dallas Mavericks New Years Day as they looked to snap a two game losing streak. The Rockets came into the game shorthanded, as they were without Amen Thompson and Tari Eason.
Thompson was out due to his two-game suspension and Eason missed another game as he continued to his injury managment. The Mavericks were also shorthanded as they were without their star player Luka Doncic.
Before the Rockets took the court Ime Udoka spoke about how the the team would have to make up for Thompson's production. Udoka said it would take more than just one player and it didn't take long for the Rockets to get that help from their bench.
Cam Whitmore, who had bounced between the G League and the Rockets all season, provided a much-needed spark, especially in the second quarter. Houston' offense struggled for most of the first half. At one point, they were down 40-30 in the second quarter.
That is when Whitmore started to take over. In only a few minutes, Whitmore scored 11 points, helping turn the game around. It seemed Whitmore's offensive explosions fueled his teammates, as the Rockets outscored the Mavericks 37-22 in the second quarter.
Whitmore would go on to score 18 points in 24 minutes helping the Rockets snap their two-game losing streak. After the game however, he seemed to question if it would make a difference in his playing time.
Whitmore was asked how it felt to get more consistent minutes, and the answer surprised many of the media members.
Prior to Whitmore speaking Udoka did not give any indication that he felt Whitmore was not doing exactly what he should to get more playing time.
We won't hear from Udoka again until his pregame press conference on Friday, so it is hard to assume what Whitmore meant for now. Alperen Sengun was another player who had a significant impact on the game.
Sengun finished with 23 points six rebounds and four assist despite facing constant double teams. Rockets on SI asked Sengun if he feels sometimes, he needs to be more aggressive when facing double teams.
Opposing teams are doing whatever they can to take the ball out of Sengun's hands which is giving more opportunities to players like Dillon Brooks. Rockets on SI asked Brooks if the team is feeling more comfortable playing off of those double teams.
Brooks seems to be the Rocket who has done the best when it comes to being in the right spots when Sengun is double-teamed, and he has been one of the most consistent Rockets all season on both sides of the court.
The Houston Rockets, despite struggling early, turned it around in the second quarter and, more importantly, held onto a fourth-quarter lead for the win. The Rockets will be back in action on Friday as they host Ime Udoka's former team, the Boston Celtics.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.