Views from the Game: Houston Rockets Fall to the Charlotte Hornets
The Houston Rockets open their 2024-25 season by hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. For the first time since 2019 the Rockets opened the regular season at home, coming off a 3-1 preseason and winning their last three games.
Let's take a look at some of the behind the scenes pregame and post-game comments, and if it was implemented throughout the game:
Pregame Press Conference
During the pregame Rockets on SI asked Ime Udoka about the NBA competition committee stating they want to allow more physicality into games especially on defense.
In the latter half of last season, the NBA permitted more physical play, particularly on defense, and the Houston Rockets capitalized on this change. It appears that Udoka has updated his team about potential adjustments this season, including an emphasis on freedom of movement on the defensive side and when it comes to rebounding.
The physicality the Rockets wanted to play with didn't just apply to the defensive end. The Rockets took full advantage of the referees' not calling the game as tight as they had in the past. They fed Alperen Sengun early and often, and he was able to push the Hornets' big men under the basket.
Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets
Sengun got whatever he wanted in the first quarter, dominating the paint on offense and grabbing almost every rebound. Sengun had nine points and 11 rebounds in just eight minutes. The 11 rebounds Sengun had in the first quarter was a single-quarter career high.
It wasn't just Sengun crashing the boards the Rockets as a team dominated the boards the Rockets held a double-digit lead on the boards at the end of the first half. That shows how agressive the Rockets were in the paint.
Udoka also spoke about being more physical, especially on defense, and the Rockets did precisely that in the first half, holding the Hornets to 46 points and 42 percent shooting. Rockets took a 60-49 lead into the half.
The second half was a completely different story for the Rockets. The physicality that Udoka wanted to see from the Rockets was how Charlotte got back into the game. The Rockets dominated the boards in the first half, but the Hornets flipped the script and ended the game with a 56-43 edge on the boards. Sengun finished with 18 rebounds, but the next closest Rocket only had five: Jabari Smith.
The Hornets were the more aggressive and physical team in the second half. They consistently secured loose balls and earned more trips to the free-throw line than the Rockets. This effort allowed the Hornets to make a comeback from an 18-point deficit, ultimately winning the game 110-105.
During the post-game press conference, Udoka spoke about why the Rockets were out-rebounded in the second half.
Post Game Interviews
During the post-game Udoka asked how the Hornets were able to get back into the game and dominate the boards in the second half.
The Rockets were out-rebounded 33-12 in the second half, which ties directly into the Hornets' being the more physical team in that half. Houston had the fewest rebounds in the second half of any team playing last night.
That and the Rockets' offense going dormant in the second half were the two biggest reasons for the Rockets loss Wednesday night. The Rockets must increase their physicality in the next game as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies at the Toyota Center in the next game.
