Views from the Game: Rockets Beat Lakers
The Houston Rockets came into their first matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers of the season, trying to move on from their blowout loss to the Boston Celtics. The Rockets welcomed back Amen Thompson after he served his two-game suspension.
With news that Jabari Smith will be out for the next four to eight weeks, Thompson's return comes at the perfect time. Prior to the game, Ime Udoka spoke about the differences between having Thompson in the lineup and having Smith.
Thompson displayed a lot of what Udoka talked about pregame. He pushed the pace early and gave the Rockets another ball handler in the starting lineup. Thompson started the scoring with a dunk off an Alperen Sengun assist that showed how versatile he has become.
Thompson scored on a drive to the basket after blowing by his defender. Thompson started the game on fire, scoring eight points in the first seven minutes. Thompson along with Jalen Green was the key to the Rockets victory.
Thompson was all over the court finishing with a season high 23 points and 16 rebounds all while guarding the all-time scoring leader LeBron James. Thompson has the entire league on notice and especially his own teammates.
Steven Adams is one that is impressed by Thompson and told the media after the game that Thompson is "one of a kind."
Adams also significantly impacted the win over the Lakers. Adams probably had his best game of the season, finishing with eight points and nine rebounds. However, the nine rebounds don't tell the entire story, as his ability to hold off two or three defenders going for rebounds doesn't show up in the box score.
Rockets on SI asked Ime Udoka if this type of game is exactly what the Rockets were hoping for when they made the trade last season.
The Rockets took a leap of faith trading for Adams, knowing it would take him several months to get back anywhere close to where he was pre-injury. Houston has brought Adams back slowly, and it is starting to pay off with games like Sunday against the Lakers.
The Rockets' leading scorer was Jalen Green, who finished with 33 points, which was the main reason the team took control of the game early. Green had 18 first-quarter points and forced the Lakers to trap him for the rest of the game, which opened up shots for his teammates.
Another aspect of Green's game that stood out was the zero turnovers, even with the extra attention he drew throughout the game. When Green scores like he did last night, the game is much easier for his teammates.
With the Rockets only facing the Lakers three times this season, another win will give them the all-important tiebreaker, which would be a big deal considering how tight the Western Conference will be all season.
The Rockets are back in action Tuesday as they head out on the road for three straight starting with the Washington Wizards.
