Views From the Game: Rockets Lose a Heartbreaker to the Timberwolves
The Houston Rockets played their second game of the season agaisnt the Minnesota Timberwolves as they welcomed them Friday night to the Toyota Center. The Rockets came into Friday's matchup with a 20-9 record which was second in the Western Conference.
Before the game, Ime Udoka spoke about Amen Thompson and what he brings each game, whether starting or coming off the bench. He talked about Thompson's importance, especially with Dillon Brooks and Tari Eason, who were both out of Friday's game.
Thompson did all he could for the Rockets in Friday's game. Outside of Alperen Sengun, Thompson was the only other consistent player. Thompson finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds and, for most of the game, did a great job on Anthony Edwards
Udoka was asked about the importance of slowing down star players, and Anthony Edwards certainly fits that category as a superstar. The Rockets struggled to contain him in the first half of the game. Edwards began the game impressively, shooting 7-for-8, and he finished the half with 17 points.
After their fast start, the Rockets began sending more defenders at Edwards every time he touched the ball. This strategy worked, as Edwards missed several shots in a row and only scored seven points in the second half.
Sadly for the Rockets, three points were scored with under 20 seconds left, ultimately becoming the game-winner.
Despite Edwards' 3-pointer, the Rockets still had a chance to win the game. However, after Sengun was double-teamed and kicked the ball out, Houston could only get a desperation heave from 35 feet that bounced off the rim.
The Rockets did have a timeout left to end the game but decided against taking it. After the game Udoka was asked why he didn't use that timeout.
This aligns with Udoka's philosophy on end-of-game situations, which he has stated since becoming the Rockets' head coach. Udoka believes that calling a timeout in such scenarios allows the defense to set up.
Udoka stated that they had the matchup they wanted in Sengun posting up, but the Timberwolves double-teamed Sengun, which took the Rockets out of their offense. It seemed the Timberwolves took the Rockets out of their offense in the last few minutes.
In the loss, Sengun did everything he could to help the Rockets win. Sengun scored a season-high 38 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. He spoke after the game about the Timberwolves not sending help for most of the game when he was in the post.
Despite Sengun's efforts, the Rockets were outscored 15-2 in the last 3:07 seconds, as the Timberwolves made all the big plays to end the game. With the loss, the Rockets fall to 21-10 and see their four-game winning streak end. Houston will return on Monday as they host the Miami Heat.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.