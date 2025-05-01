Views from the Game: The Houston Rockets Cruise to a 131-116 Victory in Game 5
The Houston Rockets hosted the Golden State Warriors in a do-or-die Game 5 Wednesday night. Before the game, Ime Udoka stated that he would go with the same starting lineup as he had in the first four games.
Udoka also said prior to Game 5 that he felt the starting lineup had did a good job all series long on the defensive end and like the matchups between the starting lineups. The Rockets knew they had to get off to a fast start so that they wouldn't be fighting uphill all game long.
The Rockets after a turnover on the first possession got on the board with a Jalen Green layup and he was fouled. The Warriors made three out of their first four shots to start the game. The Rockets however still held a early five-point lead as they started the game making four of their first five shots.
Rockets came into the game as the worse free throw shooting team in the playoffs but started the game 6-6. The hot shooting continued for the Rockets as they forced the Warriors to take an early timeout after a Fred VanVleet corner three put them up 20-8. The Rockets made five of their first six shots and went 8-8 to start the game from the free throw line.
Dillon Brooks especially came out on fire as he scored nine points in the first seven minutes of the game. The Rockets were able to maintain their strong play throughout the first quarter as they took a 40-24 lead into the second quarter.
The Rockets' dominance continued into the second quarter. They held the Warriors scoreless in the first four minutes of the quarter and continued to attack the basket throughout. Amen Thompson had one of his best defensive halves of the season, with five steals, highlighted by Thompson stealing the ball from Curry at midcourt and dunking it on the other end.
The Rockets took a commanding 27-point lead into halftime as VanVleet led all scorers with 19 points. The third quarter started and finished like most of the first half. The Rockets continue their onslaught as they took a huge lead into the fourth quarter.
The Rockets were so dominant that Steve Kerr started to empty his bench in the middle of the fourth quarter. Despite a brief run in the fourth quarter by the Warrior's bench unit, the Rockets were able to cruise to their second win over the series.
After the game, we spoke with Udoka and several players. The Rockets' offense has been a lot better in the last two games, as they have scored over 100 points in both. Rockets on SI asked Coach Udoka if they saw something on film that has helped their offense.
“Spacing is obviously a necessity in this series because they load up and help off the corners.”
Dillon Brooks has been one of the Rockets best players all series long and Rockets on SI asked him about his ability to take advantage of the Warriors switching smaller players on him.
“The work I put in over the summer was for that very thing.”
Amen Thompson had a slow start to the playoffs but has been one of the best players in the series the last two games. Thompson was asked if he is starting feel like himself the further the series goes on.
The Rockets still have work to do, as they will need another win to get the series back to Houston. Regardless, the Rocket's dominant win on Wednesday shows when they are playing at a high level, they can beat anyone in the league.