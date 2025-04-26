Warriors Star Status Revealed For Game 3 vs. Rockets
The Houston Rockets are going into the Bay Area for Game 3 of their series against the Golden State Warriors.
The Warriors come into the game with a big entry on their injury report as Jimmy Butler is questionable for the matchup after suffering a pelvic contusion in Game 2 against the Rockets.
Butler attempted to get a rebound but fell hard on the ground, hitting his pelvis on the court. He did not return to the contest, which prompted the Rockets to take over the game and claim victory to even up the series at one game apiece.
Butler had 25 points in the Warriors' Game 1 victory, so not having him on the court in Game 2 certainly affected Golden State's strategy.
The Warriors had 95 points in Game 1, and Butler and Stephen Curry were responsible for 56 of the team's points. Throw in 14 from Brandin Poziemski, and that's 70 of the team's points.
Golden State relies on its stars for its offense, and it can work in a playoff series. The Rockets don't have the experience that the Warriors do, and Golden State has to take advantage of that if it wants to win the series.
Houston proved that it can have a game-changer in Jalen Green, who scored a game-high 38 points in the Game 2 victory, so the Rockets can match the Warriors in that regard.
It will be harder to do so with Butler on the floor, but the Rockets have to find a way to beat them with him available, otherwise an early playoff exit awaits.