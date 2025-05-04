Warriors vs. Rockets Game 7: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Preview
The Houston Rockets are still in it after beating the Golden State Warriors in two consecutive contests to force a Game 7 back at Toyota Center.
The Rockets trailed 3-1 after Game 4 following back-to-back losses at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Houston's comeback began with a Game 5 victory at home in which the team led by as much as 31 points. Then, the team reclaimed home court advantage after a big win in Game 6 to force the series to a final decisive game.
The Rockets have seen a Game 7 in their own building against the Warriors before, and it didn't work out in their favor in the past, but Houston is hoping to reverse its fortunes in the game against Golden State.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game between the Warriors and Rockets:
Warriors vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Sunday, May 4
- Time: 7:30 p.m. CT
- Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
- TV: TNT, truTV, Max App
Warriors vs. Rockets Injury Report
Golden State Warriors
n/a
Houston Rockets
- SF Jae'Sean Tate (OUT - ankle)
Warriors vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Golden State Warriors
- PG Stephen Curry
- SG Moses Moody
- SF Brandin Podziemski
- PF Jimmy Butler III
- C Draymond Green
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Amen Thompson
- C Alperen Sengun
