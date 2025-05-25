Inside The Rockets

Was Houston Rockets Center Snubbed from All-NBA?

The All-NBA teams were announced with Rockets center Alperen Sengun missing the cutoff by one point.

Alec Elijah

May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts after a play during game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts after a play during game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

No Houston Rockets were named to any of the All-NBA teams this season, however, one player on the Rockets did miss the third All-NBA team by just one single point.

That player being the Rockets only NBA All-Star and starting center this season, Alperen Sengun.

During his fourth NBA season, Sengun took a major leap by cracking the All-Star team and also being a focal point for the Rockets offense which helped them secure a No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

Alperen Sengun (28)
May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) shoots the ball as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends during game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

He finished the regular season averaging a double-double for the year logging 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, all with a 49.6% field goal.

In the All-NBA team voting, Sengun finished with 40 third-team votes and six second-team votes, tallying him at 58 total voting points. That would make him the closest player to landing All-NBA honors beyond the 15 who earned the distinction.

Although he was not named to either team, Sengun was still the only Rockets player to receive votes for an All-NBA team.

It is a difficult decision to say who Sengun should have replaced when discussing the snub from this All-NBA selection.

Fans took to social media to express their displeasure with the final results of voting, some even saying Sengun should have replaced Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams, who finished with 73 total points from voters.

Plenty of reactions from Rockets and basketball fans around the world have been heard on social media, but will unfortunately not change the voting that has already been placed.

As for Sengun, he will have a tremendous season to build off of going into the 2025-26 campaign, and can use this All-NBA miss as fuel to potentially make it next season.

feed

Published
Alec Elijah
ALEC ELIJAH

Alec Elijah is a San Jose State University graduate, as well as a credentialed NCAA & NFL reporter. He contributes to On SI for the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma State Cowboys. Outside of On SI, Alec hosts a College Football/NFL Draft centered podcast.

Home/News