Was Houston Rockets Center Snubbed from All-NBA?
No Houston Rockets were named to any of the All-NBA teams this season, however, one player on the Rockets did miss the third All-NBA team by just one single point.
That player being the Rockets only NBA All-Star and starting center this season, Alperen Sengun.
During his fourth NBA season, Sengun took a major leap by cracking the All-Star team and also being a focal point for the Rockets offense which helped them secure a No. 2 seed in the playoffs.
He finished the regular season averaging a double-double for the year logging 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, all with a 49.6% field goal.
In the All-NBA team voting, Sengun finished with 40 third-team votes and six second-team votes, tallying him at 58 total voting points. That would make him the closest player to landing All-NBA honors beyond the 15 who earned the distinction.
Although he was not named to either team, Sengun was still the only Rockets player to receive votes for an All-NBA team.
It is a difficult decision to say who Sengun should have replaced when discussing the snub from this All-NBA selection.
Fans took to social media to express their displeasure with the final results of voting, some even saying Sengun should have replaced Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams, who finished with 73 total points from voters.
Plenty of reactions from Rockets and basketball fans around the world have been heard on social media, but will unfortunately not change the voting that has already been placed.
As for Sengun, he will have a tremendous season to build off of going into the 2025-26 campaign, and can use this All-NBA miss as fuel to potentially make it next season.