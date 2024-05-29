WATCH: Rockets' Amen Thompson Top-Five Plays of 2023-24 Season
After three consecutive years in basketball purgatory, the Houston Rockets finished the 2023-24 season with their best record in the post-James-Harden era at 41-41. Each player who stepped onto the court contributed to the Rockets' success.
One of Houston's most important players was Amen Thompson. The Rockets drafted the former OverTime Elite prospect with the No. 4 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. After a slow start to the season, Thompson finished his rookie year with averages of 13.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals in the final 23 games.
However, each time Thompson stepped onto the court, every moment was filled with the rookie prospect putting together an impressive highlight reel, from nailing a clutch 3-point field goal in Brooklyn to dunking on Washington Wizards' CoreyKispert.
The Rockets recently put together a list of Thompson's top plays of the 2023-24 season, which showcases the growth that left coach Ime Udoka proud at the end of his first year.
"It was good growth and a learning process for him — especially later on when he was inserted into the starting lineup," Udoka said in April. "There were some things he wasn't accustomed to.
"He caught on very quickly. He was really good in the pocket. He never set a screen but caught on quickly as far as that. He was extremely effective in the dunker's spot. I think all of those things will work well for us going forward. I loved the growth he showed."
