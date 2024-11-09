Ways the Houston Rockets Can Secure a Playoffs Spot
Rockets players have been continuously saying that their goal this season is to make the Playoffs. They currently sit tied for No. 7 in the Western Conference with the Lakers, Clippers, Mavericks and Kings. The margins in the conference are close, so Houston will need to string toghether wins. Although it is still very early in the season, making the Playoffs is a season-long process.
There are three things that will help them become a postseason team: winning streaks, beating teams in the west that are in contention for the Play-In, and playing their brand for full four quarters, every game.
Winning streaks are going to be huge for the Rockets. Due to the west being so tight, the only way to get firmly ahead is by stringing together consecutive days of success. Houston went on an 11-game win streak last year when Jalen Green was on fire. Green has been playing well this season, helping them stay in position to win close games. However, the guard will not be able to do it all by himself for the entire season.
Amen Thompson and Tari Eason's defense will have to play a key part at the end of games, when it comes down to crunch time. The duo is averaging 20 points, 12 rebounds, and two steals. There presence off of the bench is key for Houston if they want to go on winning stretches.
Beating teams who are in contention for the Play-In will be big for them as well, improving their record against those teams. Losses to teams who they should beat cannot be a trend. Losing to the Spurs and Hornets cannot happen if Houston wants a postseason berth. Big wins against the top teams in the West are needed, too.
The Rockets have played one game this season where they have played with consistency for full four quarters. They blew out San Antonio two games ago. Games like this are important, because Houston has been showing a trend of having big leads and then playing in clutch minutes. Being capable of playing a full game is something that any playoff team has to be able to do.
