What's Rockets Best Case Scenario For Playoffs?
The Houston Rockets may be an underdog going into the playoffs despite being a No. 2 seed, but they are a team that shouldn't be underestimated.
The Rockets may not have the playoff experience, but they were one of the five best teams in the NBA this season, and they hope to prove why during the postseason.
"The Rockets overcome their difficulty scoring in the half court by mauling opponents on the offensive glass and taking advantage of their speed and depth to outrun them. Houston reaches the conference finals. And while the first of perhaps many matchups to come goes Oklahoma City's favor, the Rockets win the lottery with the Phoenix Suns' pick," ESPN contributor Kevin Pelton writes.
The Rockets have traits that championship teams have. They are an incredible defensive team, ranking fifth in defensive rating behind the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder.
They are also the best rebounding team in the league, hauling in 58.3 per game. That should carry into the postseason, where the game gets a little more physical.
The Rockets also have the athleticism to carry through, and if they can click on all cylinders when it matters most, they could emerge as one of the biggest surprises in the playoffs.
Houston's first playoff game in five years will take place on Easter Sunday as the team hosts Game 1 of its first round postseason series. Tipoff time for the game on Sunday has yet to be determined.