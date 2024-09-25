What Impact Can Veteran Rockets Center Bring?
While there will be some position battles during the Houston Rockets training camp to determine depth across the board, the center position seems quite locked in. Alperen Sengun, heading into his fourth season in the league, will be the starting center.
The backup center position will see a change in Houston this season, though. Steven Adams, who missed the entirety of last season with an injury, is fully cleared and will be ready to go for the Rockets' training camp.
There's a bit of motivation for Sengun -- given he's in a contract year and has yet to ink a rookie deal extension -- but the same goes for Adams. The 31-year-old center, standing 6-foot-11 and 265 pounds, is coming off being sidelined for an entire year. What does he have left in the tank? Backing up Sengun will allow him to show exactly that.
Throughout his career, Adams has been a strong rebounder and screen-setter, using his unparalleled strength to his advantage.
The players have been using the Rockets' new practice facility since June, which Houston Chronicles' Harrison Feigen reports Adams has been "outstanding" in games against his teammates.
This is great news for Rockets fans, as they'll finally see Adams debut in a Houston jersey this upcoming season. The Rockets have big expectations, but where does Adams fall in those plans?
The veteran center is expected to be exactly that -- a veteran. He's seen success and long playoff runs over the course of his career, and Houston wants to find their way back into the postseason. Adams is going to be an enforcer on the court and an incredible locker room presence on top of that.
When the Rockets need a defensive boost, Adams can replace Sengun, a center who brings his best impact on the offensive side of the ball. He'll be a great replacement for him, giving the team a different look when playing centers like Nikola Jokic who commands a center with the strength to match him in the paint.
