What Is Left For The Rockets To Prove In Preseason?
As the Houston Rockets inch closer to opening night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Head Coach Ime Udoka is finalizing his rotations and determining what his players can contribute to the team's success. There has been a small sample size of his main rotation players as the team's top players have just one game together so far. There was a lot to like for the Rockets from that game, but there may not be much more to learn from the preseason before the games begin to count.
One lingering question that may have already received an answer is who Udoka runs as the fifth starter in the lineup.
It seems that Reed Sheppard is the natural replacement for Fred VanVleet after a major injury left the Rockets without his services. Sheppard is the only guard on the team suited for point guard duties with VanVleet injured. Amen Thompson and Kevin Durant will have some perimeter playmaking duties as well, but Sheppard will likely lead the charge as the floor general.
The only factors that could interrupt that reality are if Sheppard's defense doesn't improve, along with major improvement on offense from Thompson.
Sheppard seems to have improved on the defensive end, so it's likely he will slot in as the fifth starter. Tari Eason is another option if Thompson proves to be the best playmaking option on the perimeter, or if the team wants to add more length to their starting lineup. However, Sheppard provides more outside shooting and passing creativity, so he is a good addition to the lineup with Alperen Sengun and the team's other top talents.
With that major question answered, the only remaining questions are which players will take the final few spots on the roster.
The Rockets have 13 players on the squad who are likely to factor into the rotation at some point throughout the season. VanVleet is on the Injured Reserve, but would be the team's 14th player if healthy. Players like Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green may not get significant opportunities, but they maintain the team culture and contribute when their numbers are called.
There are a few players who have shown flashes and could come in as players on the end of the bench.
JD Davison has shown promise as a lead guard with the rest of the fringe roster players. He stands out as a passer and a shooter, and he fills a position that is relatively thin after VanVleet's injury.
With one spot remaining on the team, Davison could slot in as the 15th player on the roster if the Rockets find space for him. Unless the Rockets sign an outside player, Davison seems to be the only player with the team that has a chance at moving forward into the regular season.
The final two games of the preseason will be the team's chance to evaluate their options and determine who will claim that final spot to start the regular season.