What Sets the Rockets Apart in the NBA?
The Houston Rockets are a unique team entering the 2024-25 NBA season. Led by head coach Ime Udoka, the Rockets have serious playoff aspirations after seeing immense improvement from 2023 to 2024. Two key factors set Houston apart from most of the teams in the league, making them a legitimate playoff contender.
Veteran-Youngster Combo
The star in Houston this season is Alperen Sengun, who has shown remarkable growth and potential. Sengun’s performance last season was nothing short of impressive, nearly making an All-Star team before he turned 22. His ability to score, rebound, and facilitate makes him a player to watch for vast improvement once again.
Aside from Sengun, the Rockets' young core consists of Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and rookie Reed Sheppard, among a few others. All of these players have something to bring to the table, with each showing promise in certain departments.
On the flip side, what separates Houston is the ability for the young players to mix with their veterans. Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Steven Adams highlight the veterans with legitimate playoff experience, and it showed to have an impact as the Rockets saw a 19-win increase from 2023 to 2024. The expectation is that the roster finds an even better rhythm this season, leading to a winning record.
Depth
The Rockets’ depth is another factor that sets them apart. Unlike many teams that rely heavily on an eight or nine-man rotation, the Rockets boast a deep roster with at least 10 to 11 players capable of contributing significant minutes. This depth provides the team with flexibility and resilience, allowing them to adapt to various game situations and withstand the rigors of a long NBA season.
Udoka will have to see which lineups work best, but this is a good problem to have. Houston will be able to outrun and out-hustle opponents with fresh legs on deck all game.
