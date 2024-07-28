What to Expect From Rockets Guard Jalen Green This Season
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, had an up-and-down year. After a slow start to the 2023-24 season, Green made a name for himself in a positive light, averaging 19.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists for the 41-41 Rockets. What can we expect from the 22-year-old high-flyer?
Green’s scoring prowess is undeniable. However, his inconsistency early in the season led to trade speculation. Yet, he rebounded, finishing March with 27.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, reigniting his impact.
Green’s game is simply electric. His explosive athleticism allows him to attack the rim with authority, finishing around defenders and absorbing contact. On the perimeter, he’s not just a catch-and-shoot player; he generates his own shots, a crucial trait for a star.
However, Green’s impact on winning remains a question mark. He's had great stretches throughout his time in Houston, but there is still inconsistency. The Rockets need efficient play from him from the moment the season starts, especially now that they've started to move away from a rebuild.
The Rockets have surrounded Green with promising young talent in Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Amen Thompson. Veterans like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks provide leadership, but the challenge lies in finding the right balance. Can Green and Sengun coexist as the franchise cornerstones? The Rockets must decide whether to invest in both players long-term.
Moreover, the team’s overall performance matters. If Green thrives and helps elevate the Rockets, committing to him becomes easier. But if they struggle collectively, the front office faces tough choices. Balancing potential with proven performance is key.
Green’s season expectations hinge on consistency, efficiency, and team dynamics. If he continues to develop and the Rockets build a cohesive unit around him, he could be the catalyst for their resurgence. The hope and expectation, now that Green has played enough time in the NBA, is that he becomes a consistent scorer for Houston in its pursuit to make the postseason.
