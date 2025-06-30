What to Know as Houston Rockets Prepare for NBA Summer League
On June 27, the NBA released the 2025 NBA Summer League schedule, an annual showcase in Las Vegas that allows all 30 NBA teams to fill out their final roster spots, see the growth of second-year players and also gauge their rookie draft picks in an NBA setting.
Each team will play at least five games, the first four from July 10-17, with the Houston Rockets set to take on the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trailblazers.
The top four teams will advance to participate in the playoffs, beginning with a semifinal doubleheader on July 19. The two winning teams from the semifinal games will meet in the championship game on July 20.
As it stands, the Houston Rockets only have four players listed for their Summer League roster according to HoopsHype. The newest player is Mississippi State's Cameron Matthews, whom the Rockets added to their roster after the NBA Draft. The former Bulldog will compete for a two-way contract ahead of next season, and as a two-time SEC All-Defensive team standout, he could find his way to the main roster in the future of his career.
Returning players N'Faly Dante and David Roddy will look to prove themselves useful for next season's roster, as second-year guard Reed Sheppard will likely lead this year's Summer League team, preparing for an increased role behind veteran point guard Fred VanVleet in the regular season.
Houston will be paying close attention to the growth of Sheppard as he showed flashes of his excellent shooting this past season, but was limited to minutes, so he could not unleash his full potential as a rookie.
Now expected to see an increased role as the backup point guard next season, Sheppard will need to show coaches that he is ready to take that next step into the rotations and help the Rockets win basketball games.
Houston will have spots to fill with only two weeks until their first game in Las Vegas, so we will continue to monitor this situation and detail what players will also be joining the Rockets this summer for a chance at a spot on the team.