What to Take Away From Jalen Green's Farewell to the Houston Rockets
Jalen Green quickly became a fan favorite among Houston Rockets fans, but had many fans turn on him nearly just as fast. It's a harsh statement, but leading up to his departure to the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant, the perception of him as a player had shifted from his first two seasons in the league.
Before the start of last season, the Rockets gave Green a three-year, $106 million contract extension. It was not only a reward for his last few seasons, but more so a 'prove-it' situation. The expectation was that he and Houston would take a major leap together, because he still had major growing to do as a player.
While the team improved to a staggering 52-30, the 23-year-old's output was identical to his past. Green averaged 21 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 42-35-81 shooting splits, which led many to question if he really could be the leader in a deep postseason run. The Rockets suffered a first-round loss to the Golden State Warriors despite capturing the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
After Green was traded, he released a letter to Houston with The Players' Tribune. In the article, he was extremely mature, heartfelt, and grateful for his time with the Rockets. Green's words were the perfect farewell to fans, but they also said a lot about Houston moving on from the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Here are some takeaways:
Everyone (Including Green) Knew the Durant Trade Was Coming
When reflecting on the trade, Green was extremely mature in reacting to the blockbuster move by Houston to acquire Durant. It's hard not to justify trading for one of the most talented scorers ever, but Green also had a right to be vocal or upset about it.
"Listen, nobody likes to get traded. But I can honestly say that I get it, bro," Green wrote. "This is a business, and if I was up there in the executive chair, I probably would’ve made the deal, too."
The Rockets had so much leverage in negotiations that many started to get the feeling that Durant was coming as soon as the season ended. Green struggled in the playoffs, but the consensus wasn't always that Houston would make a splash. In fact, throughout this past season, it was the opposite.
GM Rafael Stone and the front office made it clear multiple times over the last year that they were putting all of their trust into the young core. However, after that playoff series against the Warriors, the narrative competely changed.
Green was a serious net negative against Golden State, and with Durant available, he could fix most of Houston's offensive struggles. Once the playoffs began to near an end, people started talking on social media, and the idea that Green would be moved in a package for the former MVP became very real. Based on Green's reaction, it seems like he knew it was coming.
Jalen Green is Unapologetic and Ready for the Suns
As much as Green understands the trade had to be done, it isn't meant to undermine his game. As much as there have been concerns about his efficiency and consistency, he's closer to a great player than a bad one. That might seem obvious, but you'd be surprised by how he's viewed by the basketball world, including many Rockets fans.
But Green is excited to be in Phoenix. He made it clear he isn't going to change his mentality, looking to his mother for reassurance and showing confidence and readiness to face his former team.
"You know what’s funny? First person I called after I got the news was my mom, because of course. You gotta call Mom. If I even had one second of feeling sorry for myself, that was gone by the time she picked up the phone."
"What’s that thing that people are always saying in these moments? Don’t cry because it’s over? Smile because it happened? Bro, I’m smiling," Green wrote. "It’s nothing but love for the Rockets. I’m sorry I gotta try to bust y’all ass now, but every time I see y’all, it’s gonna be love. I mean, I grew up here, for real...
"And if I bust y’all ass for 30 next season, just remember the good times!"
Green Could Take a Significant Leap in Phoenix
It seems like Green is all smiles even after the move. The truth is, he should be. He's getting a change of scenery at the right time, and there's no real pressure for the Suns to make the playoffs next season in a loaded Western Conference.
Sure, Phoenix still has Booker, but the team still has plenty of flaws and a ton of youth. After buying out Bradley Beal, the Suns are below both aprons and the luxury tax. They have had freedom for a long time, and this could be the perfect opportunity for Green to develop next to a mentor in Booker.
And even though the star wing's stats didn't change much in Houston, his mentality certainly did. Green said it himself.
"Some dudes just be saying that when they get traded, but I really came here at 19 years old still eating Skittles before games, and I’m leaving here as a father. It’s been a time, y’all."
Phoenix could play Green at the other guard spot, or slide him in at the three. Either way, he has the chance to develop with more time before the Suns are expected to be as competitive as they were just a year ago. Phoenix is starting over, and in a way, so is Green.