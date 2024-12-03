What's at Stake for Rockets in NBA Cup Game vs. Kings?
The Houston Rockets are already through to the quarterfinals of the Emirates NBA Cup after winning West Group A following the team's victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, there is still something to play for tonight against the Sacramento Kings.
A win would almost certainly give the Rockets the No. 1 seed in the West, giving them a home game for the quarterfinals. The Golden State Warriors are No. 2 with a perfect 3-0 record so far, but their +12 point differential pales in comparison to Houston's +49.
Therefore, a win would pit the Rockets against the West Wild Card, which will likely be the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavs lost a tight game last month to the Warriors, which puts them in second place in West Group C. However, a 41-point win against the New Orleans Pelicans has given them the lead in the point differential category. That means a win against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight would likely clinch them the Wild Card, and a date with the Rockets (assuming they beat the Kings) in the quarterfinals to punch a ticket to Las Vegas.
There are other teams in the hunt, specifically the 2-1 Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, all of whom are fighting to win West Group B. The Spurs are in if they beat the Suns, while the Thunder are in with a win and a Phoenix win. The Suns get in with a win and a Utah Jazz win over the Thunder.
