Which Team Could be Rockets Biggest Rival Next Season?
Both throughout the Houston Rockets' rebuild and their rise to contention, the organization has made a few enemies in the form of other Western Conference opponents. From trades between teams, playoff matchups and player-on-player rivalries, there's been plenty of ways the top Rockets foes have surfaced.
But which team could be the Rockets greatest rival in the 2025-2026 season?
Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors first ignited their rivalry with the Rockets in the 2015 NBA Playoffs, when the team's squared off in the Western Conference Finals, resulting in a 4-1 series victory in favor of Golden State.
Since that series, the teams matched up in the postseason four more times, with all four series resulting in a Warriors win. The most recent matchup was last season, in which the Warriors beat the Rockets in a fiery seven game series to send Alperen Sengun and co. home.
While both teams have had a revolving door of players throughout the last decade, the presence of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr have remained the same –– showing up to beat the Rockets every season.
It's likely both teams find themselves in the postseason again next year, meaning the Rockets could have another chance to beat their longtime rivals.
Phoenix Suns
This rivalry stems nearly entirely from the trade that dealt Kevin Durant to Houston, and shipped Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green to Phoenix. Green, the former No. 2 overall pick, had become a face of the Rockets organization throughout the rebuild and their first season back in contention. While a polarizing talent, he was a top-bill Houston's offense and had garnered a large fanbase.
Brooks was also instrumental in bringing the Rockets back from the depths of the Western Conference, helping the organization return to the playoffs after a three-season drought. He's a divisive player, largely due to his antics, and is sure to use those antics against Houston when the two teams face off.
It seems every team Durant leaves, ends up with bad blood between them. Now that he's out of the Suns organization and with the Rockets, the two teams could start up a rivalry, even if the Suns aren't as competitive.
Oklahoma City Thunder
The Rockets' rivalry with the Thunder arguably has more ties to it than any other potential pairing. From the James Harden trade in 2012 that originally sent Harden to Houston, to the 2017 MVP debate between Harden and Thunder star Russell Westbrook, to the 2020 first-round playoff series and more, these teams have been at each others throats for years.
Fast forward to the present day, and the Rockets' acquisition of Durant only further boosts this rivalry, as Durant was the face of the Thunder franchise for nearly a decade before departing in an ugly manner.
The Thunder, as reigning champions, will host the Rockets on opening night, meaning Durant will be in attendance to watch the Thunder receive their championship rings. As both teams look to compete for a championship in 2026, watch for the rivalry to only further intensify.