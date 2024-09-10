Inside The Rockets

Who Will Be Best Rockets Player in 2027?

The Houston Rockets could have a few players emerge as the best on the team in three years from now.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) celebrate with center Alperen Sengun (28) after a play during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Jan 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) celebrate with center Alperen Sengun (28) after a play during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets have seven first-round picks from the past four years on the roster, which gives the team arguably the best future in the NBA.

However, Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey believes Alperen Sengun may emerge as the best three years from now.

"He's not quite as stout as Jokić. His touch around the rim isn't as good, either. And we may never see another big pass quite like the Nuggets' multi-time MVP," Bailey writes. "But Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün has All-NBA potential with a game that's eerily similar to Jokić's (even if it only maxes out at around 70 percent of Jokić's output). Şengün's footwork in the post makes him a nightmare for opposing bigs to stick with. His passing keeps those defenders honest. If he develops a reliable three-point shot, he'll make multiple All-Star teams. He had an argument to be on one this past season. And in 2027, he'll be just 25 years old."

Sengun definitely has the highest ceiling. Not too many players can put up the kind of numbers or make the kind of plays that he does, and the Rockets should admire that. Houston has just one year left with Sengun under contract, and a major contract extension is coming for the young Turkish big man.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News