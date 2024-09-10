Who Will Be Best Rockets Player in 2027?
The Houston Rockets have seven first-round picks from the past four years on the roster, which gives the team arguably the best future in the NBA.
However, Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey believes Alperen Sengun may emerge as the best three years from now.
"He's not quite as stout as Jokić. His touch around the rim isn't as good, either. And we may never see another big pass quite like the Nuggets' multi-time MVP," Bailey writes. "But Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün has All-NBA potential with a game that's eerily similar to Jokić's (even if it only maxes out at around 70 percent of Jokić's output). Şengün's footwork in the post makes him a nightmare for opposing bigs to stick with. His passing keeps those defenders honest. If he develops a reliable three-point shot, he'll make multiple All-Star teams. He had an argument to be on one this past season. And in 2027, he'll be just 25 years old."
Sengun definitely has the highest ceiling. Not too many players can put up the kind of numbers or make the kind of plays that he does, and the Rockets should admire that. Houston has just one year left with Sengun under contract, and a major contract extension is coming for the young Turkish big man.
