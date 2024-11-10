Inside The Rockets

Why Rockets' Amen Thompson Won't Face Pistons Twin Ausar

Ausar Thompson will miss the battle against his twin Amen in the Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons matchup.

Jan 12, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) battles for for the ball with his twin brother Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) during the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
Houston Rockets second-year pro Amen Thompson has circled today's game against the Detroit Pistons on the calendar since the schedule was released as it is a chance to line up against his twin brother Ausar.

However, Ausar won't be in action for the Pistons when they play the Rockets this afternoon as he is still recovering from blood clots he suffered in his rookie season.

“Still going through the same process,” Bickerstaff said h/t Detroit Pistons On SI. “Obviously, have to be patient. We have to be there for him as much as we can. That’s the hardest part of this. The toll that it takes on him personally, his want to be on the floor, and all those things.”

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft (one selection after the Rockets took Amen) averaged 8.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in 63 appearances for the Pistons in his rookie season.

Ausar hasn't played since Mar. 20 as he looks to get past these issues, and while there is hope that he can play for the Pistons this season, it won't come today against his twin brother.

Ausar will have a chance to face off against Amen when the two teams play their next matchup in Houston on Jan. 20.

