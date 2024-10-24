Inside The Rockets

Why Rockets Lost Opener vs. Hornets

The Houston Rockets fell to the Charlotte Hornets in their first game of the season.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are waking up disappointed after falling 110-105 against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night at Toyota Center.

Even though they were up by double digits in the first half, the Rockets squandered their lead in the third quarter and played down to the wire against the Hornets, who made some clutch shots in the end to pull out a victory.

“The things we did do when the shots weren’t falling was continue to guard, we let go of the rope as far as that in the second half,” Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said via SportsRadio 610 reporter Adam Spolane. “We let go of the rope as far as that in the second half, and we gave up 61 (points). Shots aren't always going to fall. You can still rely on your defense and continue to play the right way, and do the little things, like we did in the first half, which is offensive rebound and keep them off the glass, and it kind of flipped in the second half.”

The Rockets showed that they have potential to be a good team this season, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done to get there. In order to win, they have to play a full 48 minutes, which is something they didn't do against the Hornets.

The Rockets will look to bounce back tomorrow against the Memphis Grizzlies. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.

