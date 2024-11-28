Why Rockets Should Be Thankful
As the Houston Rockets and the rest of the country observe Thanksgiving, the team has a lot to reflect on and many reasons to be thankful.
The main reason stems from their early-season success. A 14-6 start to the season has put the Rockets in the top three in the Western Conference, which is about as good of a start as they can ask for after being in the lottery for four straight years.
They have gotten towards the top of the conference due to the team's good health, which is another reason to be thankful. The Rockets luckily haven't suffered too many injuries to start the season. Some players have been nicked or sidelined for a game or two, but the team is relatively healthy, and that's a blessing at this point in the year. Now, the test is all about staying healthy as the season rolls along.
Perhaps the biggest reason why the Rockets should be thankful is their future. The team is already among the best in the league, and that's with a core of young 20-somethings. The core of the Rockets is built to last for a long time, and that will give them ample opportunity to be a contender year in and year out.
The Rockets are back in action Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder at home.
