Why Rockets Should Have Silent Trade Deadline
The Houston Rockets are 10 days away from the NBA Trade Deadline, which means if a move is going to be made, it's going to happen soon.
However, even though the Rockets are 30-14 and in second place in the Western Conference standings, the desire to make a big trade to establish themselves among the contenders in the NBA isn't a burning one.
Teams usually in the Rockets' position as a good team that is definitely a step behind from the first place Oklahoma City Thunder would be inclined to make a move. However, Houston is in a unique position because of how it got to the upper echelon of the Western Conference.
The Rockets were expected to go from a lottery team to a middle of the pack group this season, but thanks to Ime Udoka and the improvement of the roster as a whole from within, Houston has fast-tracked its way right to the top, opening a contender window for the team a bit earlier than anticipated.
Given the fact that the Rockets have been able to improve so much simply by keeping the core of last year's team together while adding Steven Adams and Reed Sheppard is remarkable. It shows that time is the biggest help and the chemistry from the group is a big part of the team's success.
Because of that, the Rockets need to see how far this core can take them in a postseason before deciding what needs to be fixed. As far as they know, the Rockets may be good enough to compete for a title right now without any changes.
Any trade or move could shake up the team and have the wrong effect. The Rockets should get Jabari Smith Jr. back by the end of the regular season, and that could be the team's "move."
The Rockets aren't in any rush to win immediately because they are trying to build a contender that can last, so any moves made between now and the Feb. 6 deadline shouldn't be made if it will completely disrupt the rhythm and flow of the team.
