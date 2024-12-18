Why Rockets Should Trade for Jimmy Butler
The Houston Rockets have long been linked to Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler in trade talks.
Even when Butler was with the Minnesota Timberwolves back in 2018, the Rockets were considered a favorite to land him. Ultimately, Butler was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers and signed with the Miami Heat, where he has led the franchise to a pair of NBA Finals appearances.
However, times are changing and Butler is getting older, leading the Heat to ponder a trade for the aging star. Butler has looked at potential destinations, and the Rockets could be one of those landing spots for him.
"How much do the Houston Rockets want to meddle with a young roster that's off to a 17-8 start to the season? The next two months will certainly give us this answer, as the Rockets may want to add another vet if they want to make any sort of playoff run," Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz writes. "The Rockets made Butler's reported list of potential destinations, and a homecoming would make sense for the Texas native. He fits the hard-nosed culture that head coach Ime Udoka has built."
While trading Butler would disrupt the team's budding chemistry, it might be the one piece the Rockets need to go from "pretender" to "contender" in the Western Conference.
