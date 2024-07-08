Why the Houston Rockets Should Trade For Lauri Markkanen
The Houston Rockets have made minimal moves in free agency and the trade market. Their biggest was trading the Brooklyn Nets their first-round picks back for future firsts, and re-signing Aaron Holiday to a two-year, $10 million contract.
However, the Rockets have the chance to make a splash in the trade market. They have the assets to go after 7-foot big man Lauri Markkanen. Markkanen, who averaged 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists for the Utah Jazz this past season, had been heavily linked to the Golden State Warriors a few days ago, but now that rumors have subsided a bit, it seems like he's up for grabs.
There were early rumors of Houston going after the Finnish forward, and if they were to swoop in and get a deal done, they'd add so much to their roster, and would have great odds to make the playoffs and accelerate their rebuild.
Offensive Versatility
The Rockets struggled offensively last season, averaging 114.3 points per game (16th in the league) while allowing 113.2 points per game (14th in the league) on defense. The small gap between offense and defense resulted in Houston's 41-41 season. Markkanen’s scoring ability can provide a significant boost. His versatility, both inside and beyond the arc, can stretch opposing defenses and create open looks for teammates.
Floor Spacing
The Rockets shot 34.7% from beyond the arc as a team, ranking 20th in the league. His presence would force defenders to respect his shot, opening up driving lanes for guards and creating better spacing for the offense.
Markkanen’s three-point shooting is a game-changer. His shooting percentages were impressive, with a 48.0% field goal percentage and a 39.9% three-point percentage. His versatility as a power forward makes him a valuable asset.
Rebounding
Houston averaged 45.9 rebounds per game (13th in the league) but lacked consistency on the boards. Markkanen’s 8.2 rebounds per game would bolster their rebounding efforts, especially on the defensive glass. Alperen Sengun and Markkanen on the glass in the frontcourt would instantly make them one of the best rebounding teams in the league.
Markkanen’s offensive firepower, floor spacing, and rebounding prowess could elevate the Rockets’ performance. If they acquire him, they’ll gain a versatile forward who can impact both ends of the court.
