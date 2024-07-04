Why the Rockets' Operational Strategy Could Prove to be a Mistake
The Houston Rockets are running it back next season, as it pertains to personnel and roster construction. Just about everyone from last season is slated to return, with the exception of Reggie Bullock, who wasn't exactly a key player for the franchise last season.
In many respects, this approach makes a ton of sense, as the team went a respectable 41-41 (a 19-win improvement over last season) in spite of a myriad of injuries to Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks, Tari Eason, and Alperen Sengun. One can only imagine how much better the team would've fared with a healthy roster.
Granted, the Rockets would love to have a superstar talent on the roster, but so would everyone else. It's the name of the game.
The Rockets have reportedly compiled a list of trade targets (Zion Williamson, Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell) but none of them are available at the moment. So the franchise has opted to take a patient approach and essentially wait on them to become attainable.
But will it work in the end?
The Rockets will have a bevy of draft picks to offer, but it would be fairly easy for another team to outbid them.
Especially if they're offering a star-level player.
By all accounts, the Rockets are hoping to keep their core group of young guns, and rightfully so. If they have to ship out one (or more) of their key youngsters, it could make the team worse.
And the longer they wait to go after their star man, said player could land a contract extension, making them even more unavailable.
(Hello, Donovan Mitchell).
It'll definitely be something to monitor, as their pursuit for a star won't be ending anytime soon. The only question is whether it will be too late in the end.
