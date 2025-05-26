Inside The Rockets

Will Rockets Bring Back Former Oregon Big Man for Depth?

Current Houston Rocket N'Faly Dante is still on the restricted free agent market.

Sep 30, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets center N'Faly Dante during Houston Rockets media day. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
As the Houston Rockets continue to mold their lineup for next season, one of their restricted free agents could be looking for a new home if the Rockets do not make a move. N'Faly Dante played for the Rockets this past season on a two-way contract, also spending time with the Rockets' G-League team, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Dante spent most of this season with RGV as they continued to make a push as one of the best G-League programs in the association, but he was also a big piece when key players for the Rockets needed to rest early in the season.

Apr 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Rockets center N'Faly Dante (3) blocks Los Angeles Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (10) in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As it stands now, the Rockets' big men are a bit scarce, so the possibility of bringing back Dante is certainly not out of the question. Only at age 23, Dante offers great rebounding, defensive prowess and ability to score inside.

In his first game with the Rockets, Dante compiled 10 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks in a 19-minute span, which wound up being the most time he would see in Houston along with NBA career highs in points and rebounds.

Oct 7, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets center N'Faly Dante (3) dunks against Utah Jazz forward Drew Eubanks (15) during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Now for the Vipers, Dante is far from a piece to come in for resting players. He finished top five on the team for field goal percentage, blocked shots and rebounds.

Dante was a huge reason the Vipers were able to make the G-League playoffs despite not winning it all.

Given the opportunities that Dante has seized throughout the season, there is certainly a chance Houston either matches a team's offer or even signs Dante to another two-way contract, which could potentially turn into a standard contract down the line.

Alec Elijah is a San Jose State University graduate, as well as a credentialed NCAA & NFL reporter. He contributes to On SI for the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma State Cowboys. Outside of On SI, Alec hosts a College Football/NFL Draft centered podcast.

