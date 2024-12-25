Wins Are on the Houston Rockets’ Christmas List
The Houston Rockets are potentially one win away from bringing a four-game win streak into a difficult stretch of games at home. If they can handle business in a rematch against the New Orleans Pelicans the day after Christmas, they could make their Christmas wishes come true depending on their performances in the following several games.
Number one on their wish list is wins. Picking up a few against some of the more established teams in the NBA could go a long way to determining just how close Houston is to contending. A few other items on its wish list could contribute to earning those desired wins.
Relying on the bench is one factor that will help Houston stay happy at home for the holidays. The past few games have featured at least one or two strong performances from players on the bench. The return of Tari Eason and Amen Thompson' to the bench bolsters a reserve line-up that has been playing well recently.
The re-emergence of second-year player Cam Whitmore is a welcome development to a team looking for scoring sparks off the bench. Whitmore has the offensive talent and physical gifts to do many things on the floor. He and the rest of the team are looking for consistency to push their games forward.
Consistency is another gift on the Houston Rockets' wish list, especially when scoring the ball. Some of Houston's best offensive players have fluctuating success on that side of the ball. The Rockets' offensive gameplan is dependent on the growth of some of their young players. Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green are counted on to do much of the heavy lifting offensively with support from vets like Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet.
Green, VanVleet and Brooks have moments of elite shooting and shot creation. In those moments, the offense looks formidable as a match to their suffocating defense. However, the same players also take ill-advised and difficult shots that bog down the offense.
Houston will struggle to keep up with high-powered offenses like the Boston Celtics without a consistent offensive game. Last year's champs are the penultimate opponents on the Rockets' upcoming home stretch. While Houston won't be able to recreate Boston's fantastic shooting, they'll need to find out what parts of the offense give the team re-creatable success.
The Rockets' final wish will take a page from Boston's list and ask for a top-three seed into the New Year.
The Rockets sit at No. 2 in the Western standings going into Thursday's game against the Pelicans. This level of success has been unheard of in the organization for several seasons. Houston can reward the front office for believing in the process throughout difficult, losing seasons.
Houston can establish itself as a factor in a crowded Western Conference. Winning isn't easy, especially against some of the top teams and players in the league, but the Rockets have to get some of the items on their wish list to become a formidable force against some of the league's best teams and players.
