Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly Praises Rockets
The Houston Rockets are getting ready for their second game in as many nights as they take on the Washington Wizards at Toyota Center.
The Wizards are aware of how strong the Rockets have been to start the season, including Bilal Coulibaly, who offered praise to his upcoming opponent.
“They are really quick," Coulibaly said. "Everybody can push the ball, even [Alperen] Sengun, so we just have to get back into transition and pack the paint.”
As aware as Coulibaly is of the Rockets, Houston should be equally cognizant of how well Coulibaly has played to start the season. He has more than doubled his scoring average from his rookie season, going from 8.4 to 17.0 points per game through the first eight contests of the year.
Coulibaly scored 20 points in Sunday's loss against the Orlando Magic.
The Rockets and Wizards are both on the second night of a back-to-back after playing on the road on Sunday, so each team could be stripped of some energy after coming off of a game.
Therefore, each team will have to dig deep if they want to win. Another key to victory for the Rockets would be finding a way to contain Coulibaly, who has arguably been the Wizards' best player this season. If the Rockets can find a way to limit him, their chances of winning skyrocket.
