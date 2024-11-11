Inside The Rockets

Wizards Could Give Trap Game for Rockets

The Houston Rockets are favored at home against the Washington Wizards, but they could pull off an upset.

Mar 14, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) and guard Jalen Green (4) defend during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are hoping to stay in the win column tonight as they take on the Washington Wizards at Toyota Center.

Both teams are coming off of a back-to-back as the Rockets beat the Detroit Pistons while the Wizards fell to the Orlando Magic yesterday on the road.

Even though the Wizards suffered a fourth consecutive loss by nearly 30 points, they are coming into the game hungry for a win. That is the perfect recipe for a trap game for the Rockets.

The Rockets are the superior team and they should beat the Wizards. However, Washington is scrappy and the team is always looking to show off its competitive edge. If the Wizards can get the Rockets on a bad shooting night, they can take advantage and make a push, putting Houston on the ropes in its own building.

It's the second night of a back-to-back, so the Rockets may be privy to making mistakes that they wouldn't normally make on normal rest. That's why they have to stay even-keeled and focus on executing.

If the Rockets can play like they have for the bulk of the regular season, they should be looking to grab another win to improve to 7-4.

Tipoff between the Wizards and Rockets is set for 7 p.m. CT.

